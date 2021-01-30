Add.xyz (PLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 64% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00069942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00917820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.00 or 0.04544742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018780 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

Add.xyz Token Trading

Add.xyz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

