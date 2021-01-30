Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

