AdEx Network Hits One Day Volume of $2.78 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,723,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,580,840 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network.

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

