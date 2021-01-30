Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,452.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. 3,061,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.