Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.90 on Friday, reaching $458.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

