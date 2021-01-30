ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.63. 5,854,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,821,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Get ADT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 122,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 241,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.