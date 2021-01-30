Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $83.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,735,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,532,391. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.