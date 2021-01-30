Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.