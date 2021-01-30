Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHCR remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Advanzeon Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.39.

Advanzeon Solutions Company Profile

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014.

