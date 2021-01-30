Aeon (AEON) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $20,671.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00406992 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

