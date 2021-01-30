Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 85,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

