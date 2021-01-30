AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) vs. Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Head to Head Survey

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.82 $97.80 million $4.10 18.43

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Risk and Volatility

AER Energy Resources has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AER Energy Resources and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75

Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $71.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats AER Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

