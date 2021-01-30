Aeron Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $129,003.68 and approximately $97,585.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00859626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.08 or 0.04281388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

