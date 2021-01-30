Aeternity Trading 12% Higher This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 2,251.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 376,049,346 coins and its circulating supply is 330,228,402 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.