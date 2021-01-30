Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPMCF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,159. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.