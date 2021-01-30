AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $7.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

AGFMF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on AGF Management in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

