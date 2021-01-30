AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$6.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$451.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.