AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,853,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,858. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

