AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,460,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $28,277,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

