Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Air Canada stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 339,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,081. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The firm had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

