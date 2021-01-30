Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Air China stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Air China has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air China will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.