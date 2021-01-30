Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 35.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,713,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,463,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,186,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

