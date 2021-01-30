Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $22.82 on Friday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a P/E ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Airgain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 170.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

