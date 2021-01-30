Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

