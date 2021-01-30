Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.