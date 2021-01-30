Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

