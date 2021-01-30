Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.82). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 501,710 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,793,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

