Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Reaches $8.00 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00245908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00107331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

