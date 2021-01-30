Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Lessened by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

