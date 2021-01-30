Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

