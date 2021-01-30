Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of AQN opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.