Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $808.18 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $808.18 million and approximately $422.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00209497 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.98 or 0.01727857 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand's total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,089,838 coins. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

