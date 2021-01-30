Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.83. 14,692,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,927,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

