Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $719.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $257,268. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

