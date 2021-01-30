Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

