AllianceBlock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.09 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One AllianceBlock token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $83.75 million and $3.09 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00263218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00065865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064931 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,599.19 or 0.92453390 BTC.

AllianceBlock Token Profile

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,332,233 tokens. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io.

AllianceBlock Token Trading

AllianceBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.