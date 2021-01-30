AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $289,998.79 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $289,998.79 and $236.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00056955 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.