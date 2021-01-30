Allworth Financial LP Invests $27,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,325 shares during the period. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

