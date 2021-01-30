Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Up 9.9%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 5,121,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,246,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

