Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 22.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

