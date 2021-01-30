Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,637.46. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

