AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,637.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

