AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.05 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

