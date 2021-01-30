AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,876 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Southern by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.