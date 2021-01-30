Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 97,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,672. The stock has a market cap of $605.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

