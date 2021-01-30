AltaGas’ (ATGFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATGFF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AltaGas stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

