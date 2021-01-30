Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)’s share price rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 102,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 95,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

