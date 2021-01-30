Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Natixis grew its position in Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 11,869,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

