Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 242.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $49.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

