Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO opened at $41.08 on Friday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

